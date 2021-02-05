probunkers Signs The Neptune Declaration

probunkers signed The Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change in a worldwide call to take action to end the unprecedented crew change crisis caused by Covid-19. The signatories recognize that we have a shared responsibility to ensure that the current crew change crisis is resolved as soon as possible and to use the learnings from the crisis as an opportunity to build a more resilient maritime supply chain.

“Seafarers are experiencing an unacceptable unfair treatment from governments and regulatory bodies. Seafarers must be recognized as Key Workers as they play a vital role in keeping the global trade moving while the whole world battles through the Covid pandemic. We have a unique opportunity to make a difference by coming together to support the heart & soul of our ships, our seafarers.”, commented probunkers Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Prokopakis.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented crew change crisis which has led to hundreds of thousands of seafarers being impacted and in many instances left stranded on ships beyond the expiry of their contracts. Despite significant efforts to address challenges faced by seafarers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to support global supply chain, the issue is still far from resolved. This is not an acceptable way to treat seafarers, who are the frontline workers of the maritime industry carrying 90% of global trade.

