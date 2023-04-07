Princess Cruises Plans Longest Voyage with 2025 116-Day World Cruise

Island Princess to Traverse 51 Destinations, 26 Countries and Six Continents Across More Than 33,500 Nautical Miles Around the Globe

Island Princess

Princess Cruises is offering its longest voyage ever in 2025, with an epic 116-day World Cruise traversing over 33,500 nautical miles, visiting 51 destinations in 26 countries and six continents. Now on sale, this world adventure includes visits to Australia, New Zealand & the South Pacific, the Mediterranean, Central America, Africa, Asia and beyond.

Sailing on Island Princess, the 116-day World Cruise offers two roundtrip options with departures from both Ft. Lauderdale, embarking January 5, 2025, and Los Angeles on January 20, 2025. This destination dreamers delight also includes Princess’ first-ever visit to historic Bar, Montenegro and Taranto, Italy, along with inaugural World Cruise calls to the idyllic Greek Island of Patmos and to Volos – for the Monasteries of Meteora.

“We’re highly regarded for our World Cruises and our 2025 voyage promises to be one for the ages as our longest adventure ever offered,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our expert itinerary planners have assembled an unmatched combination of popular ports and off-the-beaten-path locales for a global journey not found anywhere else.”

All told, the 2025 World Cruise will provide access to 27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the cruise line’s return to Alexandria for historic Cairo and the pyramids and ancient treasures of Giza. Additional sites include the Singapore Botanical Gardens, Old City of Dubrovnik, The Ancient Greek City of Ephesus (from Kusadasi) and The Monastery of St. John and the Cave of the Apocalypse (from Patmos).

This unique voyage includes an overnight in ultra-modern Dubai, as well as 11 More Ashore late-night calls to enjoy more time to exploring the old town of Cartagena, shopping in Casablanca or making a toast to the nightlife in Sydney. With and array of optional shore excursions, guests can tap into their inner Indiana Jones and discover the Hypogeum of Hal Saflieni, Malta’s oldest underground temple and necropolis. In addition, they can walk in the footsteps of ancient Romans wandering the District of the Roman Forum in Cartagena, Spain and stand in awe before Leonardo da Vinci’s magnificent The Last Supper in Milan, Italy.

The full World Cruise itinerary, plus shorter World Cruise segment options can be found at http://www.princess.com/worldcruise .



