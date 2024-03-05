Princess Cruises Installs Food Waste Biodigesters on New Sun Princess

[By: Power Knot Ocean]

Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today the successful deployment of 26 of its machines aboard Princess Cruises’ latest luxury cruise ship, the Sun Princess. The integration of Power Knot’s LFC biodigesters and WEP effluent pumps on board Sun Princess marks a significant stride toward sustainable waste management practices within the cruise industry.

Sun Princess, Princess Cruises’ newest flagship, weighing 175,500 tons and accommodating 4,300 guests, is set to make its debut in early 2024. Embarking on voyages to the Mediterranean, Europe, and the Caribbean, the ship promises an unparalleled cruise experience with its state-of-the-art amenities, a diverse range of culinary offerings, and opulent staterooms and suites.

The LFC biodigester is a food waste biodigester that uses natural aerobic digestion to break down food waste into water, mitigating the need for traditional disposal methods and contributing to a substantial reduction in both cost and environmental impact. The biodigester units are strategically placed in key areas of the ship such as a galley or garbage room where food waste is processed or handled to improve operations. With nine different sizes available, accommodating the digestion of 10 kg (20 lb) to 6000 kg (13200 lb) of food waste per day, the LFC biodigester provides a versatile and effective approach to waste reduction.

Alongside each LFC biodigester is a WEP effluent pump. These are used to move the effluent to a convenient location so that it can easily be sent to the ship’s on board treatment facility.

“The installation of our LFC biodigesters and WEP effluent pumps on the Sun Princess exemplifies our dedication to sustainable waste management solutions. By seamlessly integrating our advanced technology into the ship’s operations, we are contributing to a cleaner, greener future for the cruise industry,” said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot.