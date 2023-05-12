Prince Rupert Cruise Port Celebrates the Start of 2023 Cruise Season

Prince Rupert Cruise Port GM Kevin D’Costa attends a plaque exchange ceremony onboard Carnival Miracle on May 3, 2023, to mark the ship’s inaugural call and the start of the 2023 cruise season.

Prince Rupert Cruise Port (PRCP), operated by Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator, celebrated the start of its 2023 cruise season with Carnival Miracle, as part of its 14-day Alaskan itinerary. Carnival Miracle, with 2,018 passengers onboard, and Prince Rupert Cruise Port marked the occasion of the inaugural call with a plaque exchange ceremony onboard the ship.



Kevin D’Costa, Prince Rupert Cruise Port GM presented the plaque to Captain Roberto Costi, together with Hereditary Chief Alex Campbell, Councillor Reid Skelton-Morven, Paul Vendittelli – Director, Economic Development & Transportation, Carl Simpson – COO Lax Kw’Alaams Business Development, John Farrell – Board Member, Prince Rupert Port Authority, Jeff Stromdahl – Manager, Trade Development, Prince Rupert Port Authority and Erika Tache – VP of Business Development, Shorex & Landside, GPH.



As the only municipality in The Great Bear Rainforest, with a population of 13,000, Prince Rupert offers visitors breathtaking panoramic vistas and views of the mountains of British Columbia, coupled with rich culture and history, all supported by a warm local community.



This year, Prince Rupert has added to its shore excursion offerings for passengers visiting this scenic area, including a Trolley tour experience, which travels around the entire city offering information on local Ts’msyen culture and a historical overview of the city. PRCP has also added a new feature with The ShoreX Hub, which allows shorex teams from cruise lines to facilitate last-minute tours for cruise passengers.



Kevin D’Costa, General Manager of Prince Rupert Cruise Port, shared his excitement for the start of the season saying “The response from the community has been overwhelming, and it has been so exciting to gear up for the 2023 cruise season. GPH, PRCP, our partners, stakeholders and the community have been looking forward to the first call and we have been delighted to have had the opportunity to share with the cruise passengers what Prince Rupert has to offer.” He continued, “Everything has been about supporting and promoting this amazing destination. The Great Bear Rainforest is an incredibly special corner of the world, and Prince Rupert is at the heart of it all.”



Hereditary Chief Alex Campbell commented “I remember meeting the first ship that ever came here, when the ships first started to visit Prince Rupert. Visiting the ship yesterday was good, the captain and crew were very nice, friendly people. The area of Prince Rupert is a tribal area, and 9 tribes agreed to cruise tourism. We are looking forward to continuing and having different people coming to experience Prince Rupert and talking to them and teaching them about the area.”



“Today’s arrival of the Carnival Miracle signifies a number of exciting milestones for the Prince Rupert Port Authority. The vessel’s call marks the first day of the Port of Prince Rupert’s 2023 cruise season and the first vessel to call under the cruise terminal’s new management, Global Ports Holding, after signing a terminal operating agreement last year,” said Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority. “Global Ports Holding is well positioned to elevate cruise tourism in the area to meet Prince Rupert’s vision of growing a thriving cruise sector as a world-class destination, with significant economic benefits for the local community and surrounding region. Hats off to GPH and all of the community partners and businesses for the steps they’ve taken toward achieving that vision by growing the cruise visitor experience in Prince Rupert through new offerings. We look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders involved to ensure another successful cruise season.”



Prince Rupert Cruise Port is keenly focused on strengthening and expanding the shore excursion capabilities of the destination, while supporting the development of related opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Prince Rupert Cruise Port looks forward to a successful cruise season and promoting the history and culture of the city of Prince Rupert and The Great Bear Rainforest. Global Ports Holding currently manages 27 ports in 14 countries.

