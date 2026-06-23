PrimeServ Successfully Delivers Methanol Engine Upgrade for Seaspan

[By: Everllence]

On June 2nd 2026, PrimeServ – Everllence’s after-sales division – successfully completed a methanol dual-fuel upgrade of the main engine of the ‘Seaspan Yangtze’. Owned by Seaspan Corporation, the world’s largest independent container shipowner, the work was carried out at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The ship has already entered service and is the first in a five-vessel retrofit programme planned for the Hapag-Lloyd fleet.

The retrofit represents the 30th such upgrade of an existing vessel executed by PrimeServ across LNG, methanol and LPG platforms. Everllence states that the key message from its dual-fuel retrofits is the assurance that customers can rely on proven upgrade solutions that guarantee fast execution, low off-hire of under three months, and protected operation earnings. Simultaneously, these enable fuel flexibility and improved emissions performance.

Dr.-Ing. Christoph Thiem, Director Fleet Innovation & Project at Hapag-Lloyd, said: “The Seaspan Yangtze retrofit shows that upgrading existing vessels to methanol dual-fuel operation is no longer a concept, but a proven and repeatable engineering solution. By combining OEM engine expertise, careful project preparation and close coordination with Seaspan, Everllence and the shipyard, we were able to deliver a technically complex conversion on time and support the vessel’s readiness for lower-carbon fuel operation.”

Peter Jackson, Chief Technology Officer Seaspan, said: "The success of our methanol retrofit programme is rooted in strong collaboration across our partners. Together, we are proving that retrofitting existing vessels for methanol can be a viable and scalable pathway to emissions reduction, helping to bridge the gap between today’s fleet and the fuels of the future."

Michael Petersen, Senior Vice President and Head of PrimeServ Denmark, Everllence, said: “The Seaspan Yangtze project is a clear proof-point of our proven, scalable and mature platform for upgrading existing vessels to dual-fuel – delivered with speed and reliability. From a customer perspective, choosing to upgrade an existing vessel engine with Everllence is not a test case, but rather a demonstrated and de-risked approach built on strong OEM expertise and experience across the entire value chain.”

Everllence further reports that the Seaspan vessels’ retrofit solution-package also includes a two-year subscription to PrimeServ Assist, its 24/7 data?driven monitoring and advisory service. This uses AI and expert remote diagnostics to comprehensively monitor engine-performance, detect and troubleshoot anomalies, and support maintenance decisions for equipment – ultimately optimising performance.

Post-retrofit, Seaspan states that the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) is about 55% lower than the international minimum standard (Phase 0), with energy efficiency and carbon-reduction potential ranking high globally.