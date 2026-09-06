PrimeServ Signs Long-Term Service Agreements with TT-Line at SMM

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has signed Long-Term Service Agreements (LTSAs) with German ferry operator, TT-Line, at the 2026 SMM maritime trade fair in Hamburg. The agreements cover two newbuilding RoPax vessels currently under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., plus two other vessels from TT-Lines’ existing fleet: the ‘Nils Holgersson’ that entered operation in 2022, and the ‘Peter Pan’ (2023) – both also constructed by China Merchants.

The Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan are each equipped with 2 × 6L51/60 DF + 2 × 8L51/60 DF engines with Everllence propulsion systems. Similarly, the RoPax newbuildings will both feature 4 × 6L49/60DF engines as well as advanced, integrated Everllence propulsion systems comprising:

twin-in-single-out gearboxes;

Everllence Alpha controllable pitch propeller systems;

an Everllence LNG fuel gas supply system;

an electrical package including DC-Switchboard, Power and Energy Management System, and Battery Energy Storage System.

The newbuildings are respectively scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2030 and 2031 and will sail the Baltic between Germany and Sweden.

Andreas Schaerli – Chief Operating Officer – TT-Line, said: " Discussions were open, constructive and goal-oriented with high system availability, planning security and clearly defined services particularly important to TT-Line. The decisive factors for us were, in particular, Everllence's technical competence, comprehensive service understanding and willingness to translate our requirements into sustainable solutions in partnership."

Norris Haberland – Head of Sales Europe, PrimeServ O&M, Everllence – said: “The signing of these four Long-Term Service Agreements that cover the entire lifecycle of our equipment is testament to the mutual trust between TT-Line and Everllence. Our long-standing partnership is built on technical expertise, close collaboration, and a shared commitment to finding the best solution for every challenge. Thanks to our service hub in Hamburg, we are located close to our customer and can respond quickly and flexibly to TT-Line’s requirements. We look forward to developing this successful collaboration in the years ahead.”