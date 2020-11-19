Preparing for Infectious Disease in the Maritime & Offshore Industries

By The Maritime Executive 11-18-2020 11:24:15

In an effort to help the maritime and offshore industries in adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for any future infectious disease outbreaks, ABS has issued the Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission on Board Marine and Offshore Assets.

In this guide we have paired our passion for safety and our knowledge of asset design to outline how an asset’s physical arrangement can support the mitigation of the transmission of infectious diseases.

In an industry first, we are offering the optional notation, IDM-A (Infectious Disease Mitigation-Arrangements) which focuses on an asset’s arrangement requirements including:

Areas that can be used for isolation of crew, passengers and onshore visitors

Ventilation design

Interior surfaces

Medical Support

Laundry Facilities

