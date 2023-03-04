PowerCell secures Hydrogen Fuel Cell Order for Norwegian Ferries

Leading hydrogen fuel cell supplier PowerCell has signed an agreement to deliver hydrogen fuel cells to two ships operating on Norway's longest ferry route. This represents a significant milestone for the shipping industry’s energy transition. The order, secured after a thorough tender process, has a value of €19.2 million and represents the largest non-combustion fuel propulsion project to date in the global marine industry.

PowerCell will work with a leading Norwegian systems developer and integrator of low- and zero-emission solutions for the marine industry SEAM to deliver the solution, who will be responsible for the electrical installations on the ferries. The final delivery is to take place in the fourth quarter of 2024. Torghatten Nord and PowerCell also intend to enter into a long-term service agreement.

PowerCell will deliver its PowerCellution Marine System 200 to two vessels owned and operated by Norwegian transport group Torghatten Nord, enabling the ferries to produce approximately 6 MW of power each. The ferries, predominantly powered by green hydrogen, are expected to reduce their combined CO2 emissions by 26,500 tonnes annually. This corresponds to the CO2 emissions from 13,000 diesel cars per year being removed from the roads.

Today’s announcement is part of a Norwegian government initiative to see all ferries crossing the Vestfjorden between Lofoten and Bodø in Northern Norway be emission-free. With a long and demanding crossing of up to four hours, green hydrogen was deemed the most viable solution to supply these vessels' required power. The ferries – each with a capacity of 599 passengers and 120 cars - are scheduled to operate from October 2025 as part of a replacement programme for similar sized and operable fossil energy-powered ferries.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell, commented:

“This is a groundbreaking project not just for PowerCell or Norway, but for the entire marine industry, and one that we are very happy and proud to be part of. Norway led the development in the introduction of liquefied natural gas in the marine industry and now the country is taking an important step to establish green hydrogen as a clean energy source for our hard-to-abate sector. Our solutions are perfectly suited for demanding applications where operational reliability, high power density, and compact format are important parameters.

“The transition to electrification and emission-free energy is accelerating and is supported by supranational initiatives such as the EU's Green Deal and the large-scale investments to reach the Paris Agreement. In Norway alone, there are roughly 800 ferry lines and ferries are a segment where we can expect great interest in hydrogen-electric solutions. Starting next year, the maritime sector will be included in the EU Emissions Trading System, increasing the demand for net zero, hydrogen-powered solutions.”About PowerCell

The PowerCell Group develops and manufactures fuel cell stacks and fuel cell systems with a uniquely high power density. Our products are used in various industries, including aviation, marine, on- and off-road. PowerCell’s products run on hydrogen and generate electricity and heat with no emissions other than water. Our technology combines high efficiency with compact design and contributes to significant emissions reductions regardless of the application.

PowerCell Sweden AB was founded in 2008 as an industrial spin-out from the Volvo Group. Since 2014, the company’s share (PCELL) has been listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm, with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser.

