Posidonia 2022: An Event That Brings all the Players Together

After two hard years due to the Covid pandemic, Posidonia 2022, the world's most prestigious and oldest shipping event, welcomed back the global maritime community.

One Tech Group participated in the resumption of the global maritime calendar’s most anticipated event, Posidonia 2022, with a very impressive booth of 100m² recognising the leading role that the Greek Market has in shipping industry.

One Tech Group has succeeded in dominating the shipping market offering electrical & mechanical services & products on a global scale. With an attendance that exceeded 18,000 international & Greek visitors, Posidonia was not only an opportunity to showcase our products & services but also to meet our customers, network, learn and interact for today and tomorrow.

One Opportunity: A World of Possibilities.

One Tech Group consists of five companies that work closely to provide the best possible turnkey solutions, ensuring that your technical and spare parts needs are faithfully fulfilled. Employing engineers with both strong technical background and creativity – we are able to combine, master, and advance these disciplines. Through the years we earned the trust of various makers, shipyards, and other marine-related organisations, thus the trust of our customers.

Mr Thois Themistocleous, General Manager, One Tech Group proudly mentioned: ‘’Not only we overcame changing tides in this precarious time, but we also set sail on the quest to become a world leader. Here in Posidonia, along with our partners, BIO-SEA by BioUV Group and SPERRY MARINE, we aspire to build strong relationships and get inspired by the challenges.’’

BIO-SEA by BioUV Group is a Ballast Water Management System Company using a UV technology to offer a free-chemical solution in maritime environment, killing 99,9% of the micro-organisms.

SPERRY MARINE, is a major global provider of navigation solutions, including radars, compass systems, steering systems, speed logs, integrated bridge and control systems.

Mr Thois Themistocleous concluded: ‘’After all what makes Posidonia so important is an event that brings all the players together; to discuss and establish new partnerships that can move us forward. After 2 years the maritime industry returned stronger! We proved that we could manage any obscure situation. See you all in 2 years!’’

Posidonia 2022 was held from June 6 – 10 at the Metropolitan Exhibition Centre. Posidonia 2022 is organised under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy.



