Portugal's Largest Maritime Firm GRUPO ETE Expands Across UK, Spain & Italy

ETE Logistica General Manager Fernando Lima

[By: GRUPO ETE]





With a presence spanning across four continents, and countries including Mozambique, Cape Verde, Belgium, Columbia, Uruguay and Dubai, GRUPO ETE is now entering new territories consolidating its logistics operation at an international level.



The latest expansion drive across Europe involves its own offices and specialized local teams in Manchester UK, alongside Sevilla, Valencia, and Badajoz in Spain. Further office space is due to open in Italy later in 2023.



“It is with great pride and responsibility that I accept this new challenge,” said Mr Lima. “GRUPO ETE is experiencing strong results in the logistics market, and I want to contribute my experience to ensure a sustained growth trajectory. The Group will continue to innovate and grow in its value proposition of integrated logistics, providing an efficient response to all the needs of our customers, regardless of the type of complexity they present. Our mission is to continue positioning GRUPO ETE as a logistics business partner overall.”



Founded in 1936, GRUPO ETE is a reference in the maritime port sector, integrating the areas of Port Operation, Maritime Transport, Logistics Operation, River Transport, Shipping Agency, Engineering, Shipbuilding and Repair. With exclusively Portuguese equity, GRUPO ETE’s employs more than 1,300 people and generates an annual turnover of more than 300 million euros. The Group has an international presence with its own operations in 9 countries and representatives in Ghana and Japan.

GRUPO ETE has a permanent commitment to innovation, seeking new markets and opportunities. With a strong ability to respond to comprehensive logistical solutions, it develops efficient door-to-door solutions, generating opportunities for the expansion of its customers' businesses.

