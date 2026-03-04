Oman Rescues Crew of UAE Containership Struck by Missile



A small feeder containership, Safeen Prestige, became the fourth vessel targeted by the Iranians in and around the Straits of Hormuz over the past 24 hours. The Royal Navy of Oman reports it evacuated the crew from the vessel and that they were safe and receiving medical attention.

The 23,425-dwt vessel has been owned since 2022 by Safeen Feeders, a part of the AD Ports Group. With a capacity of 1,740 TEU, it operates a regional feeder service and was traveling from Dubai to Saudi Arabia.

The vessel reported being hit by two missiles while it was near the Strait of Hormuz at midday on March 4. Reports place the ship two nautical miles north of Salib, Oman, and it was underway when it was struck above the waterline. The ship experienced an engine room fire. The Oman News Agency reported that there was a crew of 24 aboard the vessel, which is registered in Malta.

Industry analyst Lars Jensen pointed out that it was the second vessel that Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s Global Feeder Systems had attempted to send through the Straits of Hormuz in the past 24 hours. The 33,423-dwt containership SSF Leo made the transit on Tuesday.

The Safeen Prestige was the second ship on March 4 and the fourth in 24 hours to report an incident. Several hours earlier, the containership MSC Grace reported to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) a nearby splash from an unknown projectile. The vessel, which was reported to be 20 nautical miles west of Dubai, was in the same general area as the Safeen Prestige.

The two earlier incidents were reported west of Fajairah, UAE. The crude oil tanker Libra Trader (310,339 dwt) reported late on Tuesday a loud bang and debris on deck while it was 10 nautical miles east of the UAE. The funnel of the tanker sustained minor damage. The bulker Gold Oak (37,732 dwt) was 7 nautical miles east of Fajairah when it reported being struck. The vessel said it had damage to its steel plating.

These incidents came as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards continue to assert that they have complete control over the Straits of Hormuz. It earlier threatened to set any ship on fire that attempted to cross the straits. At the same time, during a daily update, U.S. commanders asserted that they have dramatically reduced the number of launches of missiles and drones coming from Iran. They said, over a four-day period, U.S. forces have reduced the Iranian regime's drone launches by 73 percent and ballistic missile launches by 86 percent as they continued efforts to degrade Iran’s capabilities. They are placing a high priority on destroying the missiles and drones, and the capability to manufacture them.

Despite these assertions, UKMTO warned vessels that were loitering, conducting slow-speed operations, or deviating from planned routes that the danger remains elevated. It said operators should not think they were immune based on neutrality or commercial status.

