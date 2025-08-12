Port Tampa Bay Earns “Quest for Quality” Award

[By: Port Tampa Bay]

Port Tampa Bay has been recognized with a 2025 ‘Quest for Quality’ Award in the Gulf port category from Logistics Management magazine, an honor determined by the publication’s readers. Buyers of logistics and transportation services rank companies based on performance and customer satisfaction. This is the third time Port Tampa Bay has been recognized with the honor since the Ports category was created in 2012.

For more than four decades, the ‘Quest for Quality’ Award has stood as the gold standard in carrier and service provider performance. Voting comes directly from shipping customers through an invitation-only survey conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). Unlike standard click ballots, only qualified shippers participate and rate carriers they use regularly on a matrix of on-time performance, value, technology and operations.

“When you consider the service pressures put on the shipper community to avoid service disruptions and meet the increasing demands of today’s market, walking away with Quest for Quality gold in 2025 is nothing short of a monumental achievement for those carriers, ports and service providers winning an award this year,” Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director, Supply Chain Group, Peerless Media.

“Port Tampa Bay is honored to be recognized for the third time, with the ‘Quest for Quality’ Award. We deeply appreciate the support of industry stakeholders who acknowledge our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and efficiency. It is rewarding to know that our tenants and partners continue to value the efforts we make to serve them at the highest level,” expresses Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President & CEO.