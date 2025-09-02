Australian Dockworkers Arrested as “Trusted Insiders” for Drug Smugglers

The Australian Federal Police arrested three individuals working on the docks in Sydney, who they believe were working as “trusted insiders” assisting with drug smuggling into the country. The arrests came as they also intercepted 506 kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of over US$100 million, along with large sums of cash in the homes of the individuals.

This weekend’s arrests came after five months of investigation by a Multi-Agency Strike Team formed to target a criminal syndicate that was importing large quantities of drugs into the country. The police report that the suspected the smugglers were being aided by insiders at the port.

Using intelligence, the task force was acting on information that a container was coming into the port and that the smugglers planned to remove large quantities of cocaine from the box once it was landed and placed in port storage. The containers coming from Europe with legitimate cargo, along with empty containers being returned to the storage area.

The port was under observation when they saw a forklift driver on Sunday, August 31, moving containers around, apparently trying to gain access to one particular box. A short time later, a second person appeared with a bag and entered the container. When the man was apprehended, the police reported the bag contained a crowbar, an angle grinder, ear protection, portable lights, and other hand tools.

The investigation showed the man was using the tools to cut into a false wall at the rear of the shipping container. When the police removed the false wall, they found 506 individual blocks of cocaine covered with lead sheeting.

Police seized 506 kg of cocaine from a container at the port of Sydney (AFP)

Two forklift drivers and the third man were arrested and charged with aiding the importation of illegal narcotics. Media reports say they face up to life in prison if convicted. A search of two of the individuals’ homes uncovered over US$216,000 in cash.

While the shipping container was sent from Europe, the police report that they are still working to identify the source of the drugs. They are also continuing the investigation for anyone else who was involved in the plot.

The Australian authorities report that they are continuing their vigilance to intercept smuggling efforts. Last week, they reported the arrest of four individuals who they believe were part of a ketamine smuggling effort. They seized 45 kg of ketamine hidden inside 66 car drive shafts being imported at the port of Sydney.

European authorities in the past have reported that they believed the smuggling rings were using employees of port to aid in their efforts. Port employees have been suspected of helping the smugglers to gain access codes to arriving containers or aiding in the transfer of the boxes out of the port to designated places for offloading.

Last December, the Australian authorities seized a record 2.3 tons of cocaine off Queensland. It started with a broken-down fishing boat and resulted in the arrest of 13 people.