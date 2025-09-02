Video: Meyer Turku in Finland Floats Third Mega Cruise Ship

Meyer Turk in Finland marked the next milestone as it continues at pace in the shipbuilding project for the world’s largest cruise ships. The third vessel, which is named Legend of the Seas, was floated in the assembly dock on August 29 and has now been moved forward to the fitting out berth.

This latest achievement came just seven weeks after the delivery of the second cruise ship of the class, Star of the Seas. The third ship was being moved to her fitting out berth as the second ship started its first commercial cruise after a series of preview trips from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The floating of the new ship comes after all the structural elements of the assembly are completed and includes ceremonial elements, starting with the firing of a historic cannon to commence the floating. The actual floating takes nearly 12 hours to lift the 248,663 gross ton cruise ship. Measuring 1,196 feet (364 meters), the cruise ship is nearly the length of the assembly dry dock. After the ship is floated, they open the massive doors on the front of the dock and use tugs to pull the ship forward.



"Legend of the Seas continues the state-of-the-art Icon Class, which allows the Finnish maritime industry to showcase its unique expertise at its best,” said Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku. “The shipyard, Royal Caribbean, and an extensive network of partners work together to develop the processes and concepts from ship to ship. Alongside its sister ships, Legend of the Seas will also mark an important milestone in increasingly responsible shipbuilding.”

The ship, like her sisters, is outfitted with a broad range of amusements and attractions for passengers, ranging from an infinity swimming pool and water slides to the massive glass Aqua Dome entertainment venue above the bridge the ship and a range of dining options. The ship, when completed, will have over 2,800 passenger cabins and suites able to accommodate approximately 6,700 passengers and 2,350 crew when full. The Legend of the Seas is due to enter service for Royal Caribbean International in the summer of 2026, first in the Mediterranean and then repositioning for cruises ot the Caribbean.

Like her two sister ships and the Oasis class Utopia of the Seas, Legend of the Seas will be fueled by LNG. It has other technologies, including waste heat recovery systems and shore power connections, to its environmental impact.

The pace of construction will continue at Meyer Turku with the first blocks of the fourth ship of the class expected to be placed into the assembly dock in the coming weeks. Royal Caribbean Group ordered the fourth ship in August 2024 for delivery in 2027. The company also has unexercised options with Meyer Turku for a potential fifth and sixth ship of the class.

The cruise industry is pushing forward to build more cruise ships exceeding the 200,000 gross ton size. Royal Caribbean has also ordered an additional Oasis class cruise ship (236,473 gross tons) from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, while MSC Cruises has also ordered four more of its World class cruise ships (215,000 gross tons) from the French yard. This week, Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Adventure (206,500 gross tons) began sea trials ahead of her entry into service in December. Carnival Cruise Line has ordered three cruise ships for its Project Ace (230,000 gross tons), which will be built at Fincantieri, starting delivery in 2029, and Norwegian Cruise Line has ordered four 227,000 gross ton cruise also to be built by Fincantieri for delivery starting in 2030.

