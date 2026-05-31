Port of Seattle Approves New Long-Term Lease Amendment with NCLH

[By Port of Seattle]

The Port of Seattle Commission approved a new long-term lease amendment with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), extending a long-standing partnership that began in 2000, and strengthening shared commitments to environmental progress, community benefit, and economic opportunity. The agreement secures NCLH’s homeport presence in Seattle through 2035, with options to extend through 2045 based on continued decarbonization progress and sustainability performance.

Under the amended lease, NCLH will continue investing in the future of Seattle’s cruise and maritime sector through contributions to infrastructure, new environmental initiatives, and workforce and community partnerships.

“The Port of Seattle’s cruise sector is a particularly bright spot in our business lines, with growing passenger numbers, revenues, and benefit for the community,” said Commissioner Sam Cho. “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has been an outstanding partner to the Port of Seattle for more than a quarter of a century, and I am pleased to support this new agreement today.”

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Port of Seattle,” said Dan Farkas, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Development Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “This agreement allows us to continue to invest in Seattle as a homeport, supports the ongoing growth of local jobs and businesses, and allows us to work collaboratively on practical sustainability initiatives through our Sail & Sustain program.”

Key elements of the agreement:

A guaranteed minimum of 325,000 revenue passengers per year — This commitment ensures steady economic impact for Seattle’s tourism, transportation, hospitality, and maritime industries. Over the 10-year term, this guarantee represents an estimated $116 million in revenue for the Port, with up to $316 million possible if optional extensions are exercised.

Expanded environmental commitments — The company will collaborate with the Port on a demonstration project to test the use of sustainable, non-fossil maritime fuels in Seattle, helping to identify the infrastructure, technology, and supply conditions needed for future fleetwide transitions.

In addition, NCLH will:

Review decarbonization progress with the Port and develop mutually agreed upon methodology by December 31, 2026

Continue participation in underwater noise reduction programs ECHO and Quiet Sound

Encourage stevedores to adopt low- and zero-emission equipment, with a goal of 100% zero-emission shoreside operations by 2030, and provide incentives for ground handlers who use lower–greenhouse gas alternative forms of transport

Social and community investment

The agreement includes commitments to expand local provisioning with small, diverse, and disadvantaged suppliers and support maritime education. This may include engagement with students at Maritime High School through ship tours and panel discussions and sponsorships of local events such as charity fundraisers.

Additionally, NCLH commits to participation in anti-human trafficking efforts through the Port’s Allies Against Human Trafficking Pledge.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has played a foundational role in Seattle’s cruise industry since 2000, when it became the first major cruise line to homeport Alaska cruises from Seattle — marking 26 years of continuous partnership in 2026. NCLH was an early contributor to shore power infrastructure investments; today, NCLH vessels plug into shore power while at berth in Seattle.

For the 2026 season, NCLH will homeport four ships from Seattle’s Pier 66: Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Joy, and Oceania Riviera with more than 70 calls scheduled this season.

This presence reinforces Seattle’s status as the premier homeport for Alaska cruises and strengthens a long-standing relationship that supports local jobs, visitor spending, and economic growth.

