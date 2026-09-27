Port of Palm Beach Commission Approves Plans to Expand Cruise Facilities

[By Port of Palm Beach]

The Port of Palm Beach is maximizing its existing footprint by moving forward with plans to enhance its cruise facilities. During the monthly Port Commission Meeting on Thursday, September 24, the Port Commission voted to issue a competitive solicitation for the proposed project, which was identified as a priority in the Port’s 2023 Master Plan.

“This proposed project brings together several critical improvements that will create opportunities for future cruise growth at Port of Palm Beach,” said Port Executive Director Michael Meekins.

The $43M capital improvement project would address several key infrastructure needs at the Port’s cruise terminal and berth, including:

• Constructing a parking garage

• Purchasing a new passenger loading bridge

• Increasing screening capacity and baggage laydown area

• Adding mooring dolphins to accommodate longer ships

For the past few years, the Port has been focused on enhancing the cruise passenger experience and establishing the port as one of the easiest and most convenient ports to sail from in South Florida.

“Our goal is to bring more cruise passengers to Palm Beach County and the City of Riviera Beach, creating greater economic benefits to our community,” said Port Commission Chair Blair Ciklin. “By expanding our cruise offerings, we have the opportunity to encourage longer stays, support local restaurants, and businesses, and continue to contribute to the growth of tourism throughout our region.”

There is currently one cruise ship homeported at Port of Palm Beach. The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is a 1680-passenger vessel that’s been operating at the Port since April 2022.

