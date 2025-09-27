Port of Oakland Expands Digital Footprint with New App Dashboards

[By: Port of Oakland]

The Port of Oakland has launched a suite of digital dashboards on its Oakland Portal website and mobile app, giving shippers, truckers, and community members better insight into how the port is operating in real time. The dashboards include Dwell Time, Empty Return Instructions, and Ocean Carrier Services and are designed to help businesses plan cargo moves more efficiently, reduce wasted trips, and improve supply chain reliability.

“With these new dashboards, we’re giving our customers and partners the tools they need to keep cargo moving, said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “Knowing how long containers are staying on the docks, where and when empties can be returned, and what ocean services are calling Oakland allows businesses to make better decisions, avoid delays, and ultimately reduce costs. This is another step toward a more efficient and transparent port, and we’re not done – more features are on the way.”

The new dashboards include:

Dwell Time – Shows the average time containers spend at the port – from when an import is unloaded until it leaves by truck, or from when an export arrives until it is loaded on a ship. This helps cargo owners plan pickups and deliveries more accurately, reducing congestion and storage costs.

Empty Return Instructions – Provides truckers with real-time information on where and when to return empty containers, based on the shipping line and terminal. This prevents wasted trips, saves time and fuel, and helps keep port traffic moving smoothly.

Ocean Carrier Services Map -- Displays the ocean services calling at Oakland, including which terminals they use, transit times, vessel sizes, and shipping alliances. Shippers can use this tool to choose the service that best matches tier timing and destination needs.

“These improvements to the mobile app and website support real-time coordination across the supply chain, streamlining operations for the Port and its stakeholders,” said Mark Fialkowski, President, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “FITS (Freight Intelligent Transportation System) implementation continues to be a team effort, and we are grateful to be part of the group of companies and agencies supporting the Port in improving operations.

These new dashboards were developed using funding from the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and builds on the Port’s FITS effort, which was launched in January 2024 with funding from the Alameda County Transportation Commission (Alameda CTC). FITS is a collaboration between Alameda CTC, Port staff, the City of Oakland, and the California Department of Transportation.

The Oakland Portal and mobile app is powered by Parsons’ award-winning advanced traffic management software (ATMS) solution, iNET®. The Port will continue working with its partners to deliver additional dashboards and tools designed to make port operations more predictable, efficient and sustainable for the entire supply chain.