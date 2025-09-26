Australian Authorities Highlight Risks Posed by Poorly Secured Cargo



The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is raising concerns over high numbers of container ships arriving at the country’s ports with poorly stowed and secured cargo. In its latest edition of the Maritime Safety Awareness Bulletin, AMSA highlights recent inspections of boxships visiting various ports where serious safety deficiencies have been discovered, ranging from overloaded stacks to corroded securing gear and cargo not appropriately secured during voyages.

Safety remains a top priority for AMSA, which is known for its regular enforcement actions, including banning containerships and bulk carriers from Australian waters after repeated safety issues. Despite its focus on safety, it reports that a high number of ships visiting the country’s ports continue to pose risks to humans and the environment owing to poor cargo container stowage and securing practices.

The bulletin gives a glimpse of two cases, the first of which saw a vessel undergoing a series of heavy rolls that resulted in the loss of 50 containers overboard. Following investigations, it was established that the vessel’s fixed container securing arrangements on deck were inadequately maintained, and the strength of the securing fixtures was severely reduced by corrosion. This, in effect, compromised the effective securing of cargo. More alarming is that for extended periods, shipboard inspections failed to detect the deteriorating condition of the vessel’s deck structure and fittings.

In another case, approximately 81 containers were lost overboard, and a further 62 were damaged due to heavy rolling while a ship was en route to Sydney. Investigations identified several failings, including the fact that the calculated resultant forces on the weights and distribution of containers in two bays exceeded the allowable force limits specified in the ship’s cargo securing manual.

Also, the cargo planning process ashore did not ensure that the proposed container stowage plan complied with the stowage and lashing forces requirements of the ship’s cargo securing manual, while the master and chief mate did not check that the proposed container stowage plan complied with the cargo securing manual. Another factor was the fact that, apart from on-the-job training and mentoring, there was no evidence to indicate that the officers had been trained in the use of the loading computer system or the lashing calculation program.

“Poorly stowed and secured cargo can cause serious harm to people, the environment, vessels, and other cargoes—not only at sea, but also during loading and discharge operations. These incidents may result in injuries, environmental pollution, reputational damage, and clean-up costs that can run into the tens of millions of dollars,” states AMSA.

Under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and Marine Order 42, cargo must be secured for the entire voyage, which means while at sea, and during loading and discharge.

To improve container security and prevent loss, AMSA wants vessel operators to, among other things, identify cargo risks and manage them through safety management systems, carry out regular inspections and maintain securing equipment like lashing rods, twist locks, and chains in good condition, and ensure crew are appropriately trained.

