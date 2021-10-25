Port of Newcastle Begins Upgrade of Carrington's Tippler Bridge

[By: Port of Newcastle]

Port of Newcastle will commence a once in half a century upgrade to Carrington’s locally-loved Tippler Footbridge, which connects Carrington to green space areas along the foreshore of Newcastle Harbour.

Port of Newcastle's Executive Manager Projects & Assets, Glenn Thornton, said the upgrade to Tippler Footbridge is designed to ensure the community can continue to safely access the Carrington Foreshore.

“Tippler Footbridge connects Carrington with the harbour and has become an important haven for locals rediscovering their local area, particularly over the past few months during lockdown. After more than 50 years we are conducting the refurbishment to ensure we can offer continued safe access to this community amenity for locals and visitors alike.”

“The footbridge is a much-loved Carrington icon, constructed in the 1960’s to enable workers to safely access the amenities block and other operational areas without having to cross the rail lines on foot. The name ‘Tippler’ refers to the bridge’s close proximity to Tippler House, which was built to support the Basin Coal Loader that came into operation in 1967,” Mr Thornton said.

The upgrade works are due to commence on Wednesday 27 October.

“Works include the removal of the footbridge which will be safely transported to an offsite facility for structural repairs, new protective coatings and replacement of the ageing concrete walkway. The footbridge will also be reinstalled with new energy efficient LED lighting.”

"This work is part of the Port's commitment to maintaining safe public access to the unique Carrington Foreshore area. We look forward to the completion of the project and ensuring the foreshore area remains a thriving community space for years to come,” Mr Thornton said.

Carrington Foreshore will be temporarily inaccessible during the works which are expected to take around six to seven weeks, weather permitting. Temporary fencing and signage have been installed to safely restrict access to Tippler Footbridge during the construction period.

“Whilst we recognise the temporary inconvenience the closure of Tippler Footbridge may cause regular visitors, we look forward to welcoming the community back to the area once the refurbishment is complete, in time for December, Christmas and summer picnics and celebrations.”

Tippler Footbridge, also known as Booth Street Pedestrian Bridge, is accessed via Booth Street in Carrington.

