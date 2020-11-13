Port of Hamburg Honored as Best Seaport – Europe from Asia Cargo News

John Parkes (l.), Managing Director Integrated Services of KERRY LOGISTICS, presents Anne Thiesen with the BEST SEAPORT EUROPA award © Asia Cargo News By The Maritime Executive 11-11-2020 01:45:17

The Port of Hamburg was chosen as the “Best Seaport – Europe” by the readers of the trade paper Asia Cargo News on 9 November 2020. This is the fifth time that the Port of Hamburg has received this award from Asia Cargo News.

Each year, Asia Cargo News presents awards to leading service providers in the various categories of air transport, shipping, airports, and seaports, as well as logistics and 3PL. The nomination and voting process makes it possible for the over 15,000 readers of Asia Cargo News and their e-news subscribers to determine the leading companies on the market first and then to select the winners. Thus, the results reflect the opinion of the readers.

The criteria for nomination are set by Asia Cargo News. The four top-placed companies in each category make up the shortlist of finalists. Anne Thiesen, head of Port of Hamburg Marketing’s representative office in Hong Kong, accepted the award for “Best Seaport – Europe”. “We are very pleased to be honored this way again. The Port of Hamburg has a very good reputation in Asia and its 24/7 service is convincing. The whole range of reliable, first-rate services for import and export shipping point up Hamburg’s qualities as a universal port,” Anne Thiesen remarked.

Being named the best seaport in Europe, ahead of HAROPA, Antwerp, and Rotterdam, is highly motivating, as well, according to Axel Mattern, Port of Hamburg Marketing CEO. “The Port of Hamburg has successfully positioned itself in international competition as a high-performance universal port and logistics hub with excellent hinterland connections,” Axel Mattern emphasized.

“To say that this has been a difficult year would be an understatement,” said Darren Barton, Asia Cargo News publisher. “Despite the many challenges that our industry has faced in Covid-19 times, shippers and other customers continued to show a great interest in voting for the 2020 AFLAS winners, making these awards a true reflection of industry expertise. The competition was fierce, and I would like to congratulate all the winners tonight.”

Asia Cargo News is an important source of information for the logistics, shipping, and airfreight sector in Asia.

