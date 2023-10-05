Port of Everett Deal with Maritime Institute for Mariner Training Courses

[By: Maritime Institute]

Maritime Institute has signed a new 10-year lease to locate its newest mariner training facility at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place.



The new satellite at the Port of Everett will be the company’s first in Washington state. It currently hosts main campuses in Norfolk, Virginia and San Diego, California, plus satellite locations in Alameda, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii.



The Everett site will fill a growing need, providing closer training opportunities for existing and aspiring mariners located in here in Washington state and throughout the Pacific Northwest.



Both classroom and on-the-water instruction will take place in Everett and will result in recognized certifications for the maritime industry. Courses are anticipated to begin in January 2024.



“We’re very excited about the opportunity to come up to Everett,” Maritime Institute CEO Dave Abrams said. “This will be a great place for our business, as we bring a valuable service to the community for training local mariners. We look forward to helping people in the Everett area and throughout the Pacific Northwest start and grow their careers in the maritime industry.”



Maritime Institute trains more than 10,000 mariners across its sites annually. They offer 150+ courses, authorized by the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy, including all aspects of vessel operations including deck, engineering, life-safety and even small arms. The company is also a certified Global Wind Organization training provider for the offshore wind market, and offers courses through it’s BoaterU program for recreational mariners.



Working with local workforce agencies and maritime employers, courses offered at the Port of Everett will be intended to serve the interests and growing maritime needs in Snohomish County and the greater Puget Sound region, including applicable mariner training for Washington State Ferries and commercial shipyards.

One of the key programs to be expanded in Everett is Mariner Bootcamp – a program that in just four weeks provides the training necessary to put participants with little to no experience on a career pathway in maritime.



“With Washington state being the most trade-dependent state in the nation, and with more than 60% of jobs in Snohomish County alone tied to trade, it is crucial we have accessible pathways to maritime education,” Port of Everett CEO Lisa Lefeber said. “As a Port our mission is growing and promoting access to family- wage jobs. Recruiting a maritime training center to serve Snohomish County and the greater region has been a top priority for us, not only to fulfill this mission, but to also ensure a skilled and diverse maritime workforce in the future.”



Maritime Institute has leased nearly 6,000 square feet of interior and exterior light industrial space at the Port’s Maritime, Exploration and Innovation Complex located in the Craftsman District at Waterfront Place.



The site, located at 1130 West Marine View Drive, is also home to the headquarters for Off-Planet Research, which opened here in 2021.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.