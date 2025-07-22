Historic UK Royal Mail Ship St. Helena to Become Expedition Cruise Ship

RMS St. Helena was a quirky little ship that built a loyal following in the traveling public while fulfilling her original mission of transporting cargo and passengers to the remote island of Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory located nearly in the middle of the South Atlantic. Retired in 2018 as one of the last operating Royal Mail Ships (RMS), and having spent the past few years as a supply ship, she is now set to make a comeback in 2026 into the expedition cruise market.

Terna Nova Expeditions was founded in 2024, and they report they have selected St. Helena because of her unique characteristics. She has an ice-strengthened hull, deep draft, powerful engines, cranes used for cargo handling, and spaces that they say will make her ideal for Antarctica. The company refers to the historic ship as a “rugged, versatile expedition platform” that will be uniquely capable and a character-rich small expedition ship.

“There’s something special about a ship with history, character, and a renewed sense of purpose. St Helena embodies what Terra Nova is all about … going further with less, and doing it with meaning,” says Greg Carter, Founder of Terra Nova Expeditions.

departing Cape Town on another supply run (Neil Fantom photo - CC BY 2.0)

St. Helena was built at the Appledore Shipyard in the UK and commissioned in 1990 to provide the vital service to the island located more than 1,100 miles west of Africa. The island had no airport, so the ship was its only consistent connection with the outside world. She is 344 feet (105 meters) in length and approximately 6,800 gross tons. She plods along at 14 knots. Her service was primarily between Cape Town and Saint Helena, and continued to Ascension Island. Lacking port facilities, she was designed to be self-sufficient with cargo cranes and anchored off the islands, lightering cargo to shore.

She was retired in 2018 after the island’s first airport was commissioned, and the historic ship cheated the scrappers, finding a repurposing. She was briefly used as a vessel-based armory in the Gulf of Oman and later sold to the car racing group Extreme E, which used her as a transport for materials and cars. The company extensively renovated the ship in 2022, retrofitting her engines, updating her systems, and refurbishing her cabins and public spaces.

“The RMS St Helena is a true gem for those who love real adventure on a budget with a touch of nostalgia,” says General Manager Andrea Bagi. “She’s a ship with stories in her soul – and a cool, modern edge. A spectacular renovation has brought her to life with modern and stylish cabins and inviting spaces throughout.”

St. Helena will be repurposed to become an expedition cruise ship (Terra Nova Explorations)

Terra Nova plans to offer 10-day cruises starting in December 2026 from Ushuaia, Argentina, crossing the Drake Passage to cruise the South Shetland Islands and Antarctic Peninsula. Capacity will be limited to just 98 passengers in 51 cabins. The ship will have 81 crew and staff and will retain her UK registry. They highlight a blending of traditional seafaring heritage with a contemporary expedition experience.

The ship will carry 12 Zodiacs for landings and close-up experiences. Among the unique adventures Terra Nova reports it will offer, 40 guests per trip will have the opportunity to spend an overnight camping on the Antarctic continent. Passengers will also have opportunities for kayaking, taking the “polar plunge,” snowshoeing, and trekking. The company will also offer trips on the world’s first sail/cruise expedition boat, the Icebird, a sailing yacht with space for six passengers.



Top picture by Burgh House (public domain photo from 2009)