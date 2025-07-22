Top Russian University Offers a Program in Sanctions Evasion

In a busy week in the world of sanctions - with President Trump threatening 100% tariffs on those evading US sanctions on Russia, the European Union announcing an agreement on its 18th round of anti-Russian sanctions, and the UK launching a further 137 listings of dark fleet entities - Moscow’s Higher School of Economics is offering a new academic program.

The School, one of Moscow’s most respected academic institutions, is offering a new two-year program in sanctions circumvention, equipping students with the skills to "identify and assess the risks of sanctions and other measures imposed by supervisory authorities on companies." The dissident website T-invariant identified another three courses at the School with similar areas of focus, with varying length and cost.

The two-year program is offering 20 seats reserved for Russian citizens and two for international students, with annual tuition of about $6,000.

“Universities are reacting to short-term demand,” Andrey Yakovlev, a former HSE vice rector, told T-invariant. “That doesn't mean this is a stable, long-term direction."

Professor Igor Lipsits from the School told the Moscow Times that the initiative was part of a broader Kremlin program to build long-term resilience under international isolation. “Everyone is seeing how Iran has lived under sanctions for 40 years. We may spend a long time living in this kind of a hostile environment, with all kinds of restrictions, and with increasing regulations over Russia’s business presence abroad. The Russian economy will need to adapt to life under sanctions for a generation," he said.