Wind-Assisted Propulsion Expands to LR2s with Landmark Dual-Fuel Order



In what is believed to be the first application of wind-assisted propulsion combined with a dual-fuel tanker, the UK’s Bar Technologies reports it has confirmed what it calls a landmark order for its WindWing technology to be installed on two new LR2 dual-fuel tankers to be built in China. It follows the recent first installation of its technology on a conventional newbuild LR2 tanker, and the company says it further demonstrates the move of wind-assisted propulsion into the mainstream.

“Fitting WindWings to tankers of this type breaks new ground for wind propulsion,” says John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies. “It proves the technology can scale and slot alongside dual-fuel systems as a serious, practical tool for decarbonizing even the most energy-intensive vessel types. Wind is no longer an experiment or a future option; it’s a proven fuel source that’s ready to deliver real impact today.”

Flagged under the Marshall Islands and classed by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, the vessels to be named Suzuka and Long Beach for Union Maritime (UML) will each be equipped with two 37.5-meter (123-foot) WindWings. The vessels, which will be 250-meter (820-foot) long tankers, are being designed by China’s SDARI and constructed by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI). Steel cutting is scheduled for November 2025, with delivery in Q1 2027.

The two 37.5-meter WindWings units the company projects will deliver an average of three tonnes of daily fuel savings, translating to annual CO? reductions of around 2300 tonnes per tanker.

The company also says that this LR2 deployment is particularly significant as this class of tankers is widely used for transporting refined petroleum and chemicals globally. Integrating wind propulsion into such a high-utilisation vessel class, Bar Tech believes signals a step change, moving WindWings and wind-assisted propulsion from innovation to infrastructure.

Union Maritime took delivery in June of the new Brands Hatch, a 114,000 dwt Aframax tanker was the first to be fitted with wind-assisted propulsion. Bar Technologies reports that the vessel's early performance exceeds expectations.

These newbuilds are expected to enter service ahead of the IMO’s 2030 emissions reduction targets, offering early compliance benefits and long-term operational efficiencies.

