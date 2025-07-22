Grimaldi Names First of 10 Giant, Ammonia-Ready Car Carriers



Grimaldi Group is marking a major expansion of its car carrier operations along with the launch of what the company is calling “a true technological gem.” During a naming ceremony on July 21 at China Merchants Heavy Industry’s shipyard in Jiangsu, the company highlighted the technological features of the innovative vessel, which was designed in partnership with the naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen.

The new Grande Shanghai is the first of ten next-generation PCTC (Pure Car & Truck Carrier) vessels the company has on order from China Merchants. The first five will have a capacity of 9,000 units, and the second five will be increased to have a capacity of 9,800 units, making them among the largest vehicle carriers currently in service. (Wallenius Wilhelmsen has vessels on order in China that, when delivered, will have a capacity of 11,500 units.)

The new ships are a large expansion for Grimaldi, with nearly 20 percent more capacity than its largest car carriers, the Grande Torino class (7,700 CEU). Grimaldi operates nine smaller PCTCs as well as seven of the Grande Torino class. The company has a total fleet of 1530 vessels ranging from Conros to Ro/Pax, Ro/Ro, and ferries.

In addition to being the group’s first vessels to receive the “ammonia-ready” notation from RINA, the new vehicle carriers incorporate other new technologies. Grimaldi reports they are the first PCTC vessels to be fitted with a gate rudder, which features two foil blades positioned on either side of the propeller to improve propulsion efficiency and maneuverability.

“The Grande Shanghai stands out as a true technological gem, combining high cargo capacity and environmental sustainability. Compared to the previous car carrier generation, she reduces fuel consumption per cargo unit transported by 50 percent,” says Grimaldi.

The ship is 93,145 gross tons with a length of 220 meters (721 feet). She will operate at a speed of 18 knots. She has 14 decks for vehicle transport and is designed to carry both electric and traditional fuel vehicles.

Among the other technologies incorporated into the design are mega lithium batteries with a total power of 5 MWh, 2,500 square meters of solar panels, and cold ironing capabilities to use with shoreside electricity where available. It also has energy optimization systems, silicon-based hull coatings to reduce drag, Air Lubrication for the hull, and an optimized hull design. It is fitted with smart ventilation and air conditioning controls, an electronically controlled engine with exhaust gas cleaning, and a selective catalytic reduction system.

The company points to the vessel as the first of a new generation of more sustainable transports that are innovative and efficient.

