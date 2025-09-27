Port Everglades Top Standings in World Bank’s Operational Performance Index

[By: Port Everglades]

Broward County's Port Everglades is in the top 20% worldwide for container port performance, holding its No. 3 position in North America and No. 1 ranking in Florida, according to the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2024 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) released this week.

Port Everglades is ranked No. 67 worldwide, a shift from its No. 65 spot in the previous CPPI report.

The CPPI rates container ports around the world based on six key events, including how quickly a vessel moves to a berth, how long it takes to move a vessel's containers, and the time it takes a vessel to exit the port.

The 2024 Calendar Year data cover 403 ports, 175,000 vessel calls and 247 million cargo moves.

"In nearly every measure, the port's operational performance is solid and consistent, which speaks to the logistical and infrastructure investments made by both the private and public sector," said Joseph Morris, Port Everglades CEO and Port Director.

"It's a credit to our customers and their labor force, the supportive Broward County Board of County Commissioners and the dedicated staff who work at the port."