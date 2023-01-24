Port Everglades Rebrands with Mighty Approach

Port Everglades, a global gateway for cruise vacations and trade, is unleashing a new three-pronged branding campaign to differentiate its strengths from those of Florida's natural wonder, Everglades National Park.

A mighty trident against a backdrop of waves will symbolize Port Everglades' three main business sectors - cruise, cargo and energy - and the Port's three core values of strength, resilience and sustainability.

The waves not only illustrate the ocean, but also closely mirror Visit Lauderdale's logo for a symbiotic look and feel between Broward County's economic leaders.

"Poseidon and Neptune used a trident to demonstrate their strength, and Port Everglades is now using the iconic symbol to convey a strong message about who we are as a leader on the ocean and in economic development," said CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

Port Everglades conducted studies of its Port customers, the public and staff who identified name recognition as the Port's top marketing issue. After testing several designs, Port Everglades chose the icon of ocean strength to differentiate itself from the Everglades.

"Our economic enterprises - Port Everglades, Visit Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) - need a higher presence in today's competitive global marketplace," said Broward County Mayor Lamar P. Fisher. "Port Everglades is a powerful economic generator for our community and needs to stand out in the forefront of the business world."

