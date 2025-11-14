Port Everglades Master/Vision Plan Update Approved by Broward Commission

[By: Port Everglades]

A roadmap for future growth at Broward County's Port Everglades is moving forward with approval today from the Broward County Board of County Commissioners.

The port's 2024 Master/Vision Plan Update outlines more than $3 billion in long-term investments to enhance the port's capacity, efficiency and sustainability over the next 20 years. The update was developed over two years in concert with port staff, stakeholders and the public. Updates are conducted to identify global industry trends and capital improvements necessary to support the continued growth of the port's diversified business lines of cruise, cargo and energy.

"The Master/Vision Plan focuses on reinforcing our port's evolution to meet the needs of our business partners, in collaboration with our community, to maintain our position as a strong economic engine," said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris. "On behalf of our port staff who worked tirelessly on the update, I thank the Broward County Board of County Commissioners for their support of our plan for the next five, 10 and 20 years of growth."

Among the projects identified in the Master/Vision Plan Update are functional improvements, such as the Bulkhead Replacement Project currently underway, and investments that address market trends like the redevelopment of cruise terminals to accommodate the next generation of cruise guests and larger cruise ships.

AECOM, a global design and engineering company specializing in infrastructure with offices in Fort Lauderdale, led the update effort.

The previous Master/Vision Plan Update was approved by the County Commission in June 2020, and included projects through 2038. One of those infrastructure projects is the Southport Turning Notch Extension, which added five new berths and six Super Post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes. That project is expected to nearly double throughput of containerized cargo through 2038.

To read the approved Master/Vision Plan Update, visit PortEverglades.net/ Master-Plan.