Port Everglades, FCCA and Holland America Line to Host Holiday Party

[By: Port Everglades]

The stockings were hung from the bow with care aboard the Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam on December 13th for the Port Everglades-sponsored Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Holiday Gift Project.

Twenty-one children with the local nonprofit organization Kids in Distress (KID) were treated to a holiday lunch, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and gifts donated by FCCA and Port Everglades.

"The cruise industry is proud to give back to the communities we visit, and few things are more meaningful than bringing joy and holiday cheer to children who truly deserve it," said FCCA CEO Michele M. Paige. "We are grateful to have partners like Port Everglades, Holland America Line, and the dedicated team aboard the Nieuw Statendam supporting initiatives like this."

In the spirit of giving, Holland America Line also donated $5,000 to KID and surprised the children, ages 2 to 17, with a Lewie the Lion plushie.

"Working with our port partners to give back to the communities we visit is important to us," said Holland America Line President Beth Bodensteiner. "We're grateful to Kids in Distress for the meaningful work they do to help children and families in the Fort Lauderdale area. It was a joy to welcome them aboard Nieuw Statendam for the second year in a row and share in the holiday spirit."

As the third-busiest cruise homeport, Port Everglades anticipates welcoming more than 4.7 million cruise guests this cruise season.

"Moments like this remind us how much the cruise industry cares about the people who live in the communities they call home," said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris.