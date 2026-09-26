Port Canaveral and GT USA Sign Lease Agreement to Expand Cargo Operations

[By Canaveral Port Authority]

Port Canaveral announced today that it has executed an agreement with longtime Canaveral Cargo Terminal operator GT USA for a new lease of up to 25 years for an additional 10 acres of land adjacent to their existing 20-acre operation at the Port’s North Cargo Berth 6.

“Today’s announcement strengthens our position as a global gateway for commerce to ensure supply chain stability for a range of materials essential to our growing region,” said Capt. John W. Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “GT USA and Port Canaveral have been partners since 2014. This expanded commitment to our Port builds on our shared responsibility to be an economic engine and job creator that will pay dividends for generations to come.”

The new agreement takes effect immediately. The additional 10-acre parcel will include GT USA’s improvements of no less than 15 hurricane-resistant warehouses totaling nearly 170,000 square feet to handle, store and process breakbulk and general cargo such as lumber, steel and project cargo.

“The approval of GT USA’s expansion at Port Canaveral is an important milestone after significant hard work and collaboration. We are grateful for the Canaveral Port Authority’s continued support and excited to bring this project to life,” said Luke Richards, Managing Director of GT USA. “The larger footprint will give us the capacity to pursue new commodities, attract additional cargo, and better serve customers — driving further growth for GT USA and economic activity through the port.”

Today’s announcement continues GT USA’s diversification of cargo operations at the Port that includes the recent launch of a new bi-monthly international container service that connects Central Florida with key markets in Mexico and the U.S. Northeast.

Port Canaveral’s total cargo throughput includes more than 6 million tons in FY2026 with $25 million in earned revenues from operations, including liquid and dry bulk, breakbulk, project cargo and petroleum operations while promoting economic growth throughout Central Florida.

With 11 multi-purpose deep water cargo berths, state-of-the-art facilities and efficient services, Port Canaveral serves as Central Florida’s gateway to global markets with fast and reliable operations for containerized goods, bulk commodities, and specialized shipments.

