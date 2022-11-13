Pipeline Technique Enters Long-Term Agreement with Subsea7

[By: Pipeline Technique]

Pipeline Technique (PTL), a leading provider of welding and coating solutions to the global onshore and offshore energy sectors, has entered into a long-term agreement with Subsea7 for the provision of welding and coating services.

Under the terms of the agreement, PTL will provide Subsea7 with access to both a team of experienced specialists and cutting-edge equipment, building upon the pre-existing and long-standing relationship between the two companies.

PTL supports customers’ projects through the consistent and progressive delivery of global rigid pipeline systems, locally tailored solutions, automation and strategic supply chain partnerships. The company has recently acquired the Oil & Gas division from Stanley Black & Decker, a major international pipeline services and equipment provider, bringing together two long term suppliers of Subsea7 and further strengthening this collaboration agreement.

Ben Mackay, Chief Operating Officer for PTL, said: “By offering predictability, we can provide Subsea7 with a robust foundation for long-term planning and enhanced project performance. We look forward to contributing to more efficient operations benefitting both parties.”

PTL Chief Executive Officer Frederic Castrec said: “PTL’s close working relationship with Subsea7 spans several years, and this collaboration agreement forms the basis for its long-term continuation.”

