Phoenix Completes Critical Subsea Cable Repair Project for EXWC

[By: Phoenix]

In October of 2023, Phoenix was contacted by the Ocean Cables and Unmanned Systems Division of the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) to develop an innovative approach to repair the Kaneohe Wave Energy Test Site (WETS) 60M Berth Electro-Opto-Mechanical Cable. Due to the dynamic shoreline environment, the cable had sustained damage along the shore landing riprap. This time sensitive repair was critical to support Wave Energy Converter (WEC) deployment schedules and other site initiatives.

The WETS deep water system contains two cables. One servicing the 80M Berth and the second servicing the 60M Berth. WETS Kaneohe was the first grid connected wave energy test site installed in U.S. waters.

In March 2024, Phoenix received approval to commence the repair and mobilization was initiated. The star asset of this project was a 50-ft by 60-ft modular jack up barge. This barge was outfitted with a Phoenix Palfinger crane, custom cable chutes, 10k winches, a shallow water dive spread and other miscellaneous repair support equipment. The jack up barge provided a stable and reliable work platform on a site known for unfavorable nearshore working conditions.

Once the barge was on site operations commenced. The shore end of the damaged cable was repaired by way of splicing in a new section of cable to the existing offshore leg from the jack up barge positioned offshore in 17-feet of salt water. Approximately 1089-linear feet of cable was pulled offshore with the barge mounted winch. The new cable was spooled off the flatbed mounted power reel to a stand on shore. Cable floats were added at the mean high-water mark as the pull progressed. Both the existing offshore cable and new shore end were jointed in a submersible splice box provided and accomplished by Marmon Utility (Cable OEM). Once jointing and initial testing was complete, the splice box was deployed, and both the cable omega loops, and splice box were fastened to the seabed. The shore end was routed, connected at the beach vault, and final testing satisfactorily completed.

Commenting on the successful completion of the project, Travis Niederhauser, Phoenix Hawaii Area Manager stated, “We are humbled that EXWC entrusted Phoenix to plan and execute this highly visible project. Phoenix personnel, consultants, subcontractors, and suppliers all performed to the highest standard. We are grateful for their support.”