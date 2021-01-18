Peters & May Appoints New Regional Manager as Asian Demand Picks Up

Peters & May - Luke Webster, Regional Manager, Asia By The Maritime Executive 01-18-2021 05:24:14

Responding to an increase in demand from the growing Asian yachting and maritime markets, global marine transport and logistics provider Peters & May has appointed a new regional manager to oversee operations in the area. Luke Webster, who has been responsible for establishing and developing the firm’s German office in Hamburg since 2014, as well as supervising parts of Asia during 2020, will now head up all Peters & May activity in the region. Highly experienced in global transport logistics, Webster has worked for Peters & May since 2006.

Webster will head up the strong regional team already in place, which includes Singapore-based Charles Hazet, who oversees business development for South East Asia, as well as Hong Kong-based sales manager Darren Catterall. Peters & May has in-depth knowledge of the entire Asian region and an extensive network of marine agents throughout the continent.

Speaking about his new role, Webster says: “I’m delighted to take on this new position, leading the Peters & May team in Asia – a region with so much potential. This is going to be an exciting year, starting with two sailings scheduled within the coming months and a growing interest in yachts and superyachts throughout the region.”

“Asian manufacturers are finding new buyers abroad, in the US, Europe, or Australasia, while European brands are also experiencing more demand in Asia. This means there’s been a steady and increasing requirement for shipments to and from Asia and I believe this market will continue to expand and strengthen over the coming years.”

The continuous growth in demand for shipments to and from Asia has prompted Peters & May to schedule more frequent charter sailings to this region. The first will depart Northern Europe in late February before stopping in the Mediterranean, Singapore, and Hainan/Hong Kong while another charter will sail from Hong Kong in March via Singapore/Phuket to Turkey and on to Genoa.

This follows in the wake of a successful 2020 when, despite challenging circumstances, Peters & May’s Asian offices shipped an impressive number of yachts to a wide range of destinations. These included a 46m San Lorenzo from Malaysia to Hong Kong, a 15m Viking from Hong Kong to Tauranga, New Zealand, and the 100th Aquila 44 from the factory to Hong Kong. Other contracts included transporting commercial pilot vessels to Ecuador and a 14m catamaran to Kuwait.

A global logistics specialist, Peters & May also offers monthly sailings to the US and Caribbean as well as regular liner sailings worldwide.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.