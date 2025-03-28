Peninsula Award Winner At The Maritime SG Low Carbon 50 Awards

[By: Peninsula]

Peninsula is proud to announce that it has been granted an award at the Maritime SG Low Carbon 50 Awards 2025, an initiative by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). This award highlights Peninsula’s leadership in sustainability, carbon accounting, and the transition to lower-carbon fuels.

Peninsula’s success in this category reflects its commitment to sustainability, particularly through:

Expanding alternative fuel solutions, including LNG, biofuels, and future fuels such as green ammonia and methanol;

Implementing robust carbon accounting and emissions reduction measures;

Collaborating with industry leaders and regulatory bodies to shape the future of maritime energy.

"Receiving this award is recognition of our sustainability efforts. At Peninsula, we believe in taking proactive steps towards a cleaner maritime industry. Through investment in alternative fuels, strategic partnerships, and rigorous carbon tracking, we remain committed to driving meaningful change," said Maria Angeles Lopez, Decarbonisation Manager at Peninsula.

The award was formally presented during Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) on 26 March 2025, with MPA’s Chief Executive officiating the ceremony.