Penguin Delivers Singapore's First Hybrid-Powered Ship

By The Maritime Executive 04-09-2021 12:00:15

Penguin has delivered Singapore’s first hybrid-powered ship - a 15-meter, 12-pax aluminium pilot boat christened "Penguin Tenaga".



Built, owned and operated by Penguin, the vessel is certified by Bureau Veritas with a "ZE" (zero emission) class notation and is capable of running in pure electric mode at 5 knots for more than 30 minutes. In conventional diesel mode, the vessel can reach a maximum speed of 24 knots.



In addition, solar panels installed on the roof of "Penguin Tenaga" generate electrical energy that is used to recharge mobile devices on board and supplement the vessel's "hotel load".



Penguin Tenaga will shortly be deployed to Pulau Bukom to join Penguin’s fleet of workboats that are supporting Shell’s island refinery operations.



Penguin's project partners in this landmark shipbuilding project are: Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of BH Global Corporation Limited (hybrid system and controls), Danfoss Power Solutions Pte Ltd (EDITRON electric motors and inverters), Durapower Technology (Singapore) Pte Ltd (lithium ion batteries), ZF Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (gearbox, shafts and propellers) and Bureau Veritas (classification services).

