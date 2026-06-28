Parker Towing Company Adds Super Tiger Class M/V Chipper Rabbit to Fleet

[By: Laborde Products]

Parker Towing Company has added the Super Tiger Class M/V Chipper Rabbit to its fleet as a newly constructed workboat built by Serodino Inc. in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The 1,368 horsepower vessel measures 60' x 24' x 8' and is configured with a twin-screw propulsion system powered by two Mitsubishi S6R-Y3 Tier 3 engines, each rated at 684 horsepower at 1,800 RPM. The propulsion package was selected to support the vessel's operating profile while providing a dependable platform for day-to-day operations.

The Chipper Rabbit is one of two Super Tiger Class vessels built by Serodino for Parker Towing Company. For the propulsion package, Parker selected Mitsubishi's fully mechanical S6R platform, a proven engine design known for its straightforward operation and ease of maintenance.

"The fully mechanical propulsion package was a strong fit for what we were looking for in a vessel," said Chas Haun, Executive Vice President at Parker Towing Company. "Serodino delivered a vessel that aligned well with our operational needs, and the combination of that vessel with the support available through Laborde Products gave us confidence in the package and its long-term operation."

Laborde Products supplied the propulsion package and worked alongside Parker Towing Company and Serodino Inc. throughout the project. The engine selection aligns with the vessel's intended application while supporting long-term operational requirements.

“The S6R continues to be a dependable platform for inland applications,” said Dan Walsh, Sales Representative at Laborde Products. “For a vessel like the Chipper Rabbit, it provides a straightforward package that supports reliable operation and long-term serviceability.”