Panama Signs Agreement with Canada to Promote Job Opportunities

[By: The Panama Maritime Authority]

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) is committed to the opening of new markets and promotes the initiative of signing Agreements with other Maritime Administrations and Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with shipping companies of national and international prestige, aimed at exchanging experiences and knowledge technicians, that allow the execution of the powers of Panamanian seafarers, which will positively impact the performance of their duties.



In this sense, within the framework of the 129th session of the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), at its headquarters in London, the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation concerning the Mutual Recognition of Training and Certification according to the Rule I/10 of the International Agreement on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, Amended (STCW’78 Agreement, as amended), took place between the Panama Maritime Authority and the Department of Transportation of Canada.



On behalf of the AMP, the Minister of Maritime Affairs, Noriel Arauz, signed the Agreement, and for the Department of Transportation of Canada, the General Director of Maritime Safety, Joanna Manger.



This MOU will allow Panamanian seafarers to serve on board ships registered under the Canadian flag, while boosting the national workforce and strengthening technical cooperation ties between both governments.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.