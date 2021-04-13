Panama Maritime Authority Establishes Guidelines for Maritime Training

By The Maritime Executive 04-13-2021 01:38:38

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) has issued Resolution ADM No. 218-2020, of December 29, 2020, that approves the guidelines for courses and training programs, as well as Resolution ADM No 174 - 2020 that establishes the Regulations governing Maritime Training Centers (CFM), in preparation for the mandatory audit to be conducted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 2022.

The audit, to all its Member States, will determine the extent to which these States give full and effective compliance with the obligations and responsibilities contained in these Conventions,

The Maritime Training Centers (CFMs) recognized by Panama are institutions or educational centers specialized in the training of seafarers that comply with the requirements established by the IMO for the issuance of maritime qualifications and training courses.

There are sixteen (16) national CFMs (Panama); thirty-two (32) international CFMs, which cover the following regions: Central America and Caribbean, North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

It is the first time in the history of the AMP and a great achievement for the Directorate General of Seafarers (DGGM) that all the approved CFMs, both national and international, will have Guidelines for the development of courses and training programs.

This will allow training given to seafarers, to be in a uniform manner, as established by the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, as amended (STCW'78, as amended) and based on the IMO and AMP requirements.

The guidelines comply with the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) requests made when EMSA carried out its audit in early 2018, in compliance with the European Union Directive No.2008/106/EC, as amended, and STCW'78, as amended, thus preparing the AMP for its next audit.

The instructors who teach and supervise the authorized CFMs courses and training programs must be on the list of instructors approved by the AMP, be duly qualified and have the necessary experience, according to Section A-I/6 of the Training Code, for the type and level of training to be given.

All training courses or programs must be recognized by the AMP, therefore the CFMs, headquarters and/or branches, must comply with all the requirements established by the AMP’s corresponding regulations.

In addition, once the course or program is finished, the CFM must keep all the records and documentary evidence to allow its verification.

It is important to remember that the Republic of Panama remains on the IMO White List, regarding Circular MSC.1/Circ.1163/Rev.12 of 9 July 2019, detailing the Parties to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended (STCW'78 Convention, as amended).



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.