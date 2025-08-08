Pacific-Gulf Marine Awarded Ship Manager Contracts

[By: Pacific-Gulf Marine]

Pacific-Gulf Marine (PGM) has been awarded three 10-year firm contracts with a total value of approximately $621 million, including fixed fees and reimbursables. Of the six ships PGM will manage on behalf of the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), two are out ported in the San Francisco Bay Area, two in Newport News, Va., and two in New Orleans, La. These ships are part of MARAD’s 51-vessel Ready Reserve Force (RRF) fleet.

The RRF consists of military-useful ships maintained by commercial operators in a high state of readiness, able to activate upon notice from the Department of Defense in support of military missions and humanitarian or disaster relief operations. MARAD is the U.S. government agency responsible for overseeing the RRF fleet.

Established in 1976, PGM is a privately held, full-service marine operating and ship management company serving both commercial and government accounts domestically and internationally. With a core business focus on vessel management, PGM is certified to the International Safety Management (ISM) Code and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9002 and 14002 standards.

“We are extremely pleased with the announcement out of Washington and look forward to continuing our working relationship with the Maritime Administration — a partnership that has spanned more than four decades. Our commitment to the U.S. maritime industry has been the foundation of our operation and represents a level of service that has consistently been delivered to the many customers we’ve served over the last 48 years,” said Todd Johnson, president and chief executive officer of PGM.