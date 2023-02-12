P&O Cruises Highlight Entertainer Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow P&O Cruises

Following sell-out performances during the 2022 Holidays, P&O announces additional dates for Gary Barlow. P&O Cruises has announced new dates for exclusive performances by Gary Barlow on Arvia and Iona holidays in 2023.

Gary will appear on the Spain, Portugal, and Canary Islands cruise on Iona (G307) departing Southampton on March 18, 2023, and a Mediterranean cruise on P&O Cruises' newest ship Arvia (K309) departing Southampton on April 30, 2023. There will be two exclusive performances on each cruise and all proceeds from ticket sales for the shows will be donated to Child Bereavement UK and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gary Barlow said: “Music has been such a massive part of my life – and taken me on so many journeys and adventures. After some incredible shows with P&O Cruises last year, I can’t wait to perform on Arvia and Iona in 2023 and pass these experiences on to all the

guests.

Barlow is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

Gary’s pioneering partnership with P&O Cruises as music director of The 710 Club on Arvia and Iona has already delivered a number of unique musical moments on board. Crafted to Gary’s creative vision The 710 Club showcases an eclectic range of performances, curated to appeal to British music lovers. The late-night music venue is exclusively for adults and offers an opportunity for up-and-coming musicians to get their break.

Gary Barlow will perform on board the following holidays:

Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands, 14 nights 14-night cruise on Iona (G307). Departing Southampton on March 18, 2023 the price includes full board meals, kid’s clubs and entertainment. Departing and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Seville (from Cádiz) and Lisbon (including two full days and an overnight stay in port).

P&O Cruises Food Hero, José Pizarro will also join guests on board G307.

Mediterranean, 14 nights 14 night cruise on Arvia (K309). Departing Southampton on April 30, 2023 the price includes full board meals, kid’s clubs and entertainment. Departing and returning to Southampton, ports of call are La Coruña, Mallorca, Florence/Pisa (from La Spezia), Marseilles, Barcelona and Seville (from Cadiz).

Raffle tickets to Gary’s exclusive shows on Arvia and Iona can be bought for £10 per person on board and spaces are limited. Gary will not travel for the duration of each cruise and his travel dates (and for our Food Heroes) may be subject to change without notice.

For more information or to book, visit www.pocruises.com or visit a travel agent.

Teenage Cancer Trust

Teenage Cancer Trust provides life-changing services, care and support for young people aged 13-24 in the UK, so they don’t have to face cancer alone. Having cancer at a young age comes with its own particular set of challenges. Teenage Cancer Trust puts the needs of young people first and allows them to face those challenges together, with specialized nursing care and support to get them through the toughest times they may have faced. They are the only UK charity meeting this vital need.

Child Bereavement UK Child Bereavement UK supports families and educates professionals both when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, and when a child is facing bereavement.

About P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises is Britain’s favorite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation, and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. The fleet of seven ships each has its own appeal family-friendly or exclusively for adults.

With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises Itineraries are carefully curated to

inspire discovery, and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike. With a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months there is something for everyone. Arvia joined the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022 as its second LNG-powered, Excelclass ship offering a Caribbean maiden season of fly-cruise holidays from homeport Barbados. Arvia, meaning “from the seashore,” is an innovative and future-focused ship and the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodying the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment to offer varied and contemporary holidays.

The ship boasts a unique SkyDome with a retractable glass roof and 16 guest decks and will feature the first Altitude Skywalk high ropes experience, the tropical-themed Altitude Minigolf, the Altitude Splash Valley aquazone, an outdoor Sports Arena, swim-up bar and infinity pool. It will also offer guests several new dining options such as Green & Co feat. Mizuhana, Ocean Studios cinema, extensive shopping, and the Oasis Spa and Health Club.

British Travel Awards Winner 21/22 – Best Cruise Line for Family Holidays.

Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards Winner 2022 – Best for Families.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & PLC (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Included in the cost of a P&O Cruises holiday P&O Cruises offers unbeatable value with so much included, including accommodation, full board meals, pools and entertainment (theatre shows, headline performers, live bands, comedy, and first-run films), as well as supervised round-the-clock complimentary children’s clubs on our family-friendly ships. Shore experiences and drinks can also be pre-purchased in pounds avoiding any currency exchange fluctuations.



