OTG Clients Implement Compas Crew Management System

[By: Compas]

An increasingly competitive market for skilled seafarers is accelerating the evolution of sophisticated maritime HR systems to help develop and retain staff.

In addition to the recent announcement of the adoption of the platform by OSM at Nor Shipping earlier this month, the group reached a landmark first in going live with the system to four major clients in one weekend. Torm A/S, Northern Marine Group, Maersk and the Knutsen Group have all recently selected the full suite of Compas crew management modules, reflecting the industry-wide need for solutions that enhance employee experience, improve crew welfare, and support the development of employees ‘in-house’.

The Compas crew management solution provides comprehensive coverage of the maritime HR function for forward-thinking commercial vessel operators. Leveraging real-time data and intelligent workflows, Compas frees onboard leadership teams from administrative burdens and empowers HR teams ashore with effective software tools to make better crewing decisions.

As a pioneer in developing cloud-based applications for the maritime industry and as a part of Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), Compas maritime HR solutions complement OTG’s suite of learning and fleet management solutions.

The Compas crew management system presents real-time crewing data in an easy-to-use and intuitive interface, enabling clients to see their complete crewing picture, plan years in advance if necessary, and dynamically adapt plans to quickly cover any issues that arise.

Seafarers also benefit, with the Compas mobile app and web portal providing them easy access to their contract information, training requirements, and other HR-related information.

Through the automation of a company’s manual systems and processes, Compas saves time and delivers operational efficiencies that lead to a typical return on investment within six months.

Speaking about the implementations, Compas CEO Cornel Ciocan said, “Being able to move four major customers from the testing stage to a go-live situation on the same weekend is a tremendous achievement and made possible because of the expertise and tireless work of the whole team. I expect more milestones like this in the near future as more OTG customers look to take advantage of the wider suite of solutions on offer.”

Allan Dan Jensen, VP, Head of Marine HR, Torm A/S said, “ The transition from our old Crewing system to Compas has, after a comprehensive testing and configuration period, been a success. We can already now see the great advantages and synergies having a modern system originated out of the optimal crew planning as the core functionality.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.