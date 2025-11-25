OrbitMI Launches Vessel Reporting Analysis to Strengthen Data Quality

[By: OrbitMI]

OrbitMI, a leading provider of maritime SaaS software, today announced the launch of its Vessel Reporting Analysis, a structured assessment designed to help shipowners and operators understand how closely their vessel reports align with industry vessel reporting standards. The assessment identifies data gaps that affect compliance, operational efficiency, and the accuracy of performance and emissions reporting.

As more maritime workflows depend on reliable data—across compliance, chartering, operations, and commercial decision-making—the need for consistent, standards-aligned vessel reporting has grown significantly. Even small inconsistencies in noon reports can slow down compliance processes, create manual rework, and weaken optimization models. The Vessel Reporting Analysis gives operators a clear picture of where their reports stand and what adjustments will deliver the greatest impact.



The Vessel Reporting Analysis provides:

A structured review of noon reports, voyage data, fuel entries, and key operational fields

A comparison of current reporting practices against the OVD standard

A clear summary of missing or inconsistent data

Practical recommendations to increase data quality and consistency

Insight into how standardized data supports both compliance requirements and operational decision-making

“Standards matter more than ever,” said Alexandre Lapointe, Chief Product Officer at OrbitMI. “The maritime industry is entering what we call the Connected Maritime Era—where ship and shore think together through shared data and intelligent, connected workflows. In this environment, vessel reports are more than a daily requirement. They connect onboard systems, cloud platforms, partners, and the decisions that operators must make in real time. High-quality data builds trust across the voyage lifecycle, and addressing even small gaps can reduce friction and lead to better decisions. This assessment helps operators understand exactly where improvements will deliver value.”



Smart Maritime Network

The Vessel Reporting Analysis is available now through OrbitMI’s landing page. Shipowners and operators attending Smart Maritime Network Singapore can meet with OrbitMI’s team to learn more about the offering. OrbitMI is a Gold-level co-sponsor of the event with Bureau Veritas, reflecting a shared commitment to data quality, standardization, and practical solutions for the global fleet.