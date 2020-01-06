Optimum Voyage Appoints Commercial Director Mathias Nyman Rasmussen

By The Maritime Executive 01-06-2020 05:24:51

Optimum Voyage has appointed Mathias Nyman Rasmussen as Commercial Director. Rasmussen comes from a position as Vice President at GreenSteam. Prior to that, Rasmussen has held various managerial positions at both GreenSteam and Clipper Bulk subsidiary COACH Solutions.

Martin Hjorth Simonsen, co-founder and Technology Director, says: “I am very pleased that we are able to bring on Mathias to accelerate the growth of Optimum Voyage to become a major player in the market for Voyage Optimization. Mathias has a proven track record, high ambitions and valuable commercial experience from the industry which makes him the perfect match for our set up.”



“I am very excited to become a part of Optimum Voyage” says Rasmussen. “The company has spent several years developing a next-generation weather routing service, which enables customers to obtain significant fuel savings due to an advanced algorithmic approach. We have an ambitious growth plan which we are now ready to execute. The solution is ready to scale and clients can obtain fuel savings from day one.”

Rasmussen will be working out of the company's Copenhagen office.

