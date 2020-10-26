Optimarin Receives IMO G8 and Seals Arriva and Østensjø Rederi Orders

By The Maritime Executive 10-26-2020

Optimarin has confirmed receipt of a revised IMO G8 certificate for its market proven, simple and robust ballast water treatment (BWT) technology. The news ensures complete global compliance for a growing customer base, with the very latest orders received from Arriva Shipping, for its fleet of advanced dry bulk vessels, and Østensjø Rederi, for four newbuilds currently under construction at Spain’s Gondan shipyard. A total of around 1000 Optimarin Ballast Systems (OBS) have now been sold, of which 700 are already installed. The majority of systems currently being ordered are for retrofitting.

Optimarin has long been a pioneer within the specialist BWT niche, installing the first commercial system in 2000 and becoming the first supplier to receive full USCG certification in 2016. The latest development follows a successful testing programme at Norway’s NIVA facility, from September 2019 to June 2020, where a total of 32 IMO and USCG tests were run in parallel with two filters simultaneously across three salinity conditions (fresh, brackish and marine water), with zero interruptions or mechanical issues recorded.

Flexible, compliant, proven

“Our simple, easy to install and environmentally friendly UV-based technology has a history of reliable operation, both at sea, with our customers, and in the most stringent testing environments,” comments Leiv Kallestad, CEO, Optimarin. “Market leading compliance, reliability and performance have been central to building our reputation in the market. We’re pleased to move forwards with a certificate for a top-class system that ensures our customers can enjoy flexible, worldwide operations with complete peace of mind.”

The revised IMO G8 guidelines come into force on 28 October. All systems installed after that date must meet the new, stricter criteria to comply with IMO’s Ballast Water Management convention. The regulations do not affect systems installed prior to the deadline.

Important decisions

“Shipowners and operators looking to select systems need to ensure that technology is future proof in terms of regulations,” Kallestad notes. “Suppliers, like Optimarin, that can offer full USCG and revised G8 certification, alongside a long history of operational success, will provide that reassurance. It’s important to identify suppliers that actually have the paperwork now, rather than promising they will get it, to make sure installations and operations proceed with the minimal of disruption… or disappointment. In other words, choose a partner you know you can trust.”

Arriva Shipping and Østensjø Rederi are the latest to do just that. Arriva has signed a framework agreement with Optimarin for retrofitting OBS units across its fleet of six self-discharging dry bulk ships, while Østensjø has placed orders for two new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) and two service operations vessels (SOVs).

Peak potential

“The business is performing well as forward-thinking owners, like Arriva Shipping and Østensjø Rederi, move to ensure regulatory compliance and avoid any ‘last minute’ congestion, supply and engineering issues at yards,” adds Kallestad. “We experienced a strong growth this year prior to the onset of COVID-19. After a few months with lower demand, when the world was in lock down, activity levels are picking up again. We project continued increase in demand moving into 2021 before reaching what we believe will be the peak years in 2022 and 2023 prior to the absolutely final mandated installation date of 2024 (for those vessels that have delayed International Oil Pollution Surveys). There is huge potential on the horizon.”

Current Optimarin Customers include names such as Royal Caribbean International, Fednav, GulfMark, Hapag Lloyd, Matson Navigation, McDermott, the Danish Navy, MOL, Seatruck, and Technip, amongst others.

OBS has certification from a comprehensive range of classification organizations, including ABS, BV, DNV-GL, LR, CCS & MLIT Japan.

