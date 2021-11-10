OpenBridge 3.0 Launched

[By: OpenBridge]

The C consortium has released version 3.0 of the free and open-source design guideline for maritime workplaces. The new release includes:

Design templates for ECDIS, RADAR, Conning, IAS and screen control.

Hundreds of new icons and other user interface components.

New automation and trend sections.

Upgraded night, dusk, dawn, and bright palette.

OpenBridge is designed to follow maritime regulations and offer a viable path towards consistent design of maritime applications across the industry. The entire guideline is realized as a comprehensive Figma library, making it possible to draw OpenBridge user interfaces using the industry leading design tool.

Openbridge can be found at http://www.openbridge.no.

OpenBridge has registered use from over 500 maritime companies from 40 countries since the launch in March 2020 and many OpenBridge compatible products have already started to appear in the market.

OpenBridge is currently developed through a Norwegian industry consortium with 26 members. The work is co-funded by the industry partners and the Norwegian Research Council.



