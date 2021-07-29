OneOcean Updates HSEQ Solution 'Docmap 2021'

OneOcean’s digital HSEQ solution now includes brand-new functionality for managing vessel certificates and scheduling reports

[By: OneOcean]

A host of fresh updates to Docmap, OneOcean’s solution for HSEQ (Health, Safety, Environment and Quality) management, enables users to do more than ever.

In addition to the recently launched mobile application for Docmap, the solution also includes a brand-new Certificate Management system and Scheduler.

The Certificate Management system allows users to store and access digital versions of certificates from across their organisation. Shore-based teams can track and organise certificates for their company, vessels, and crews. Users aboard can easily access the certificates they need to present to authorities as and when they undergo inspections and enter ports around the world.

The system automatically notifies users when certificates are due for renewal, saving considerable time and effort in manually consolidating and tracking documents across fleets, as well as negating the potential for confusion and mismanagement.

As all documents are saved and dated in one place, users can easily access certificates to demonstrate system management and compliance during the audit and tender process. Docmap also integrates with major classification societies; this means that digital certificates from these providers are automatically uploaded into the system, from which they can be effortlessly retrieved and managed.

Shoreside HSEQ teams can monitor vessel processes in real-time, and the new Scheduler function allows teams to create and schedule reports on a recurring or ad hoc basis for crews to complete. As with the Certificate Management functionality, the solution saves substantial time and effort in verifying, tracking, and consolidating reports, thereby enhancing safety and compliance with ISM codes. The scheduler helps to clearly define responsibilities onboard and ashore, providing simplicity and allowing teams to devote more time to other duties.

“As the global frontrunner in maritime compliance and navigation solutions, OneOcean is committed to forging ahead with evolving digital technologies and fresh initiatives,” says Martin Taylor, OneOcean CEO. “The new features and functions in Docmap 2021 demonstrate the constant drive to ensure that our customers benefit from the most comprehensive, user-friendly compliance and safety software available.”

Docmap has over 150,000 users, with numbers continuing to grow. Docmap is part of the suite of digital solutions that OneOcean provides, covering more than 15,000 vessels.

