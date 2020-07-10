OneOcean Streamlines its Voyage Solutions for Greater Transparency

OneOcean, the global leader in digital compliance and navigation services, has unveiled its latest online voyage solutions for the shipping, cruise line, and superyacht industries. Currently unrivalled in the maritime industry, the restructured solutions have been developed to help fleet owners and managers solve multiple navigation and compliance issues whilst enabling their ship and shoreside teams to communicate much more effectively.

OneOcean’s software covers all aspects of voyage optimisation, drawing on the company’s diverse range of passage planning, compliance, safety and environmental products. The unique solutions can be tailored to customer requirements. The software collates, integrates and analyses marine data in real time, providing both onshore teams and onboard crew accurate and up to date information to help them make the best decisions.

Commenting on the launch of solutions, OneOcean’s CEO, Martin Taylor, said: “We have a rigorous research and development programme, which has enabled us to create enhanced voyage solutions that break down the barriers between ship and shore to deliver more connected, transparent and efficient results for our customers. The breadth of our products is now wider and more integrated so that onboard and onshore teams can truly work as extensions of each other. This aids operational efficiencies at a wider level, across multiple areas of the business. For the first time, the maritime industry has access to compliance and navigation services that are completely tailored to their needs.”

OneOcean’s Chief Strategy Officer, Nicholas Bourque, said: “Traditionally, each of our products served specific functions. We have really focused on broadening our approach by looking at the overlapping problems that affect many operational departments but are all part of the same workflow. Our latest solutions development has focused strongly on improving the connectivity of data allowing crews and teams to access identical information. This offers organisations greater transparency and efficiency.”

To coincide with the announcement of their new voyage solutions, OneOcean has launched a new website showcasing the solutions and highlighting the new direction that the company is taking as part of its recent merger.

Mapped into four core areas – Passage Planning, Compliance, Safety and Environmental – OneOcean’s redesigned website has a fresher look and a more fluid, user-friendly interface, which will enable new and existing customers to easily browse through the breadth of integrated solutions available via the company’s world leading OneOcean platform.

OneOcean solutions solve multiple issues and integrate with existing monitoring and management systems, supplying both onshore and onboard teams with the crucial real-time information they need, when they need it.

