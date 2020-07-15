OneOcean’s EnviroManager Chosen for Intership Navigation’s Fleet

By The Maritime Executive 07-15-2020

World leading digital compliance and navigation solutions provider, OneOcean, has announced its most recent alliance with Intership Navigation. The ship owning company and third-party management service will use OneOcean’s EnviroManager as its core environmental service across its fleet.

The EnviroManager solution will support Intership Navigation by reducing environmental risks, avoiding potential fines, and maintaining its global reputation as a reliable shipping company; helping them to pursue a competitive zero-spillage policy.

Commenting on the partnership, Captain Piotr Rusinek, Fleet Superintendent at Intership Navigation, said: “We have a longstanding relationship with OneOcean who have a global presence and a proven track record for reliability and excellent customer service. In answering this particular brief, they have proved to be flexible and open-minded by developing a unique support solution that will help our captain’s and crew meet all environmental regulations.”

Failing to meet environmental regulations at sea can result in potential fines and detentions as well as affecting company reputation.Currently operating on over 2,000 vessels worldwide, OneOcean’s EnviroManager solution provides onboard crews the tools to ensure they are complying with the relevant MARPOL and environmental regulations. The traffic light notification system makes it easy to understand what action can be undertaken based on the current global position of the vessel, helping companies to avoid risks and minimize costs.

As a member of the Hartmann Group, Intership Navigation boasts more than 3,500 seafarers and approximately 160 skilled shore-side professionals at its purpose built headquarter in Limassol, Cyprus. The company continuously strives to decrease any negative impact on its vessels whilst maintaining a sustainable shipping industry.

OneOcean’s intelligent software integrates and analyses marine data in real time, providing onshore teams and onboard crew accurate and up to date information to help them make the best decisions. Currently unrivalled in the maritime industry, the OneOcean solution packages have been developed to help fleet owners and managers solve multiple navigation and compliance issues whilst enabling their ship and shoreside teams to communicate much more effectively.

