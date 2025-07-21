Trickle of Containerships Return to Suez Canal Under Discount Program



Two months into its special discount program to draw containerships back to the Suez Canal, the authority reports that 10 of the large vessels have now completed the transit. It continues to emphasize the opportunities, while carriers other than CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Line appear to continue to avoid the region in light of the continuing dangers.

The CMA CGM Zephyr (156,198 dwt – 15,536 TEU) was the latest of the large vessels as she headed the southern convoy on July 19, as she traveled from Singapore to the Mediterranean. The Authority reports that the 366-meter (1,200-foot) long vessel, which was carrying 11,800 TEU, was one of the largest vessels to make the transit.

Starting in mid-May, the Suez Canal Authority began offering for three months a 15 percent discount on fees for containerships over 130,000 net tons. It is available to vessels whether they are laden or in ballast. The goal was to begin to rebuild traffic, and so far, the SCA reports six CMA CGM vessels have made the transit. In addition, four MSC vessels have returned to the Suez Canal.

Admiral Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, stressed that the SCA continues to provide its navigational services. He says they have implemented mechanisms that maintain the regular flow of traffic through the canal despite tensions in the Red Sea, including adopting flexible marketing and pricing policies as well as providing new maritime and logistical services.

CMA CGM was the first to respond with the CMA CGM Osiris (155,979 dwt – 15,536 dwt), becoming the first large containership to make the transit from the Red Sea since March 2024. The sisterships CMA CGM Aquila and CMA CGM Callisto (128,550 dwt and 11,388 TE) each made the transit. They were followed by the larger CMA CGM Jules Verne (186,470 dwt – 16,000 TEU) and the CMA CGM Adonis, a sister ship to the CMA CGM Zephyr that made last weekend’s transit.

The SCA also highlighted that CMA CGM ranked first in terms of net tonnage of container vessels transiting the canal during the first four months of 2025. It said the line represented 19 percent of the total container vessel tonnage transiting the canal during that period.

Italian frigate on its recent escort mission in the Red Sea with a CMA CGM containership (EUNAVFOR Aspides)

Hopes for a further increase in tonnage, however, seemed to be further delayed by the Houthis’ recent attack on two Greek bulkers. They marked the first attacks on merchant vessels in 2025 and killed seafarers and resulted in the loss of the two vessels.

While CMA CGM is transiting the Suez Canal, EUNAVFOR Aspides highlights it continues to provide protection in the Red Sea near Yemen. They released a picture of the Italian frigate Andrea Doria escorting vessels, including a CMA CGM containership.

The SCA is also highlighting its opportunities with vehicle carriers. Chinese EV manufacturer BYD sent its new vessel BYD Xi’an through the Suez Canal last week on a voyage from Singapore to Italy. The vessel, designed to carry as many as 9,442 vehicles, was carrying 7,000 cars, the SCA reports. Two weeks earlier, the BVD Hefei also made the transit.

Admiral Rabiee reports that the SCA expects at least a 20 percent increase in the tonnage of vehicle carriers making the transit in the second half of 2025 compared to the first half of the year.

