Japanese Shipping Industry Plans Donation of New Training Vessel



Three of Japan’s leading shipping companies report they have begun discussions to explore building and donating a new training vessel to the country maritime training program operated by the Japan Agency of Maritime Education and Training for Seafarers (JMETS). Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" LINE) are exploring the project with The Japanese Shipowners' Association.

Japan faces a growing list of challenges to maintain its maritime industry. The current population of mariners is again, and the industry reports challenges in recruiting a new generation of seafarers. The country is looking at the use of new technologies and automation, but to maintain its industry, it must also train new seafarers.

Recognizing the critical importance of training and securing highly skilled Japanese seafarers to maintain and further develop maritime transport, the major Japanese ocean-going shipping companies have initiated discussions regarding the donation of a large-sized training vessel to JMETS.

The 1984-built Nippon Maru is one of two sail training vessels (JMETS)

Today, operating as an independent administrative institution, the program reports it has trained more than 10,000 seafarers in the past 25 years. The program was started by the government in 1939 as a training program for seafarers. It continued to operate during the Second World War but closed and was later reconstituted in the 1950s. It was transferred in 2001 to become an independent organization.

Today, the school maintains two sail training vessels, the most famous being the modern Nippon Maru, commissioned in 1984 and able to carry 120 cadets. In 1989, it added a second modern sailing ship, Kaiwo Maru, which can carry 100 cadets.

Its oldest powered training ship, Seiun Maru (5,890 tons), was commissioned in 1997 and is a steamship with the capacity for 180 cadets. The second vessel is the Galaxy Maru (6,185 tons), also a steamship commissioned in 2004 with a capacity for 180 cadets. The most modern training vessel, the diesel-powered Taisei Maru IV (3,990 tons), was commissioned in 2014 and has space for 120 cadets. JMETS is facing challenges due to its aging training vessels and school buildings.

JMETS operates an aging fleet of training vessels including Gina (Galaxy) Maru (JMETS photo)

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism conducted a study on JMETS's medium-term strategy, reporting it has been facing various challenges such as an unstable financial foundation, fewer actual on-board training days due to escalating fuel costs, shortages of instructors and crew, and the issue of accommodating students with varying proficiency levels and qualification goals on the same training vessel. According to the shipping companies, these factors make it challenging for JMETS to provide sufficient on-board training.

“Considering these circumstances affecting JMETS, our industry has decided to begin exploring the donation of a large-sized training vessel to actively support the steady progress of JMETS's medium-term reforms based on MLIT's study group report,” said the three shipping companies.

The first step will be to examine the specifications for the training vessel. They are planning to engage in discussions with shipyards, aiming for completion of the new training vessel around 2030.

